BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler Says There Are No Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 At The Windsor Assembly Plant

March 13 (Reuters) - FCAU.N:

* FIAT CHRYSLER- THERE ARE NO CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 AT THE WINDSOR ASSEMBLY PLANT

* FIAT CHRYSLER- THERE CURRENTLY IS ONE EMPLOYEE OUT ON SELF-QUARANTINE AT WINDSOR ASSEMBLY PLANT AS PRECAUTION BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE SECONDARY CONTACT

* FIAT CHRYSLER- PLANT EMPLOYEES ARE CONCERNED ABOUT POSSIBLE EXPOSURE OF COVID-19, HAVE REFUSED TO WORK SINCE MID-AFTERNOON ON MAR 12 AT WINDSOR PLANT

* FIAT CHRYSLER- MINISTRY OF LABOUR VISITED WINDSOR ASSEMBLY PLANT ON MARCH 12 TO INVESTIGATE, & DETERMINED OUR PROTOCOLS, WORK ENVIRONMENT TO BE SAFE

* FIAT CHRYSLER- PRODUCTION AT WINDSOR ASSEMBLY PLANT RESUMED AT 3 P.M ON MARCH 12 Further company coverage: