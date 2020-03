BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler Suspends Production Operations At North American Manufacturing Facilities

March 18 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler:

* FCA STATEMENT REGARDING SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS AT NORTH AMERICAN MANUFACTURING FACILITIES

* FIAT - ALSO EVALUATING THE IMPACT OF ALL STEPS BEING TAKEN INSIDE CO RELATED TO THE CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY ON CURRENT FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* FIAT - WORKING WITH THE UAW, AGREED TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT PLANTS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA, STARTING TODAY THROUGH END OF MARCH

* FIAT - WILL PROVIDE UPDATE ON FINANCIAL GUIDANCE WHEN EVALUATION IS COMPLETE & CO HAS SUFFICIENT VISIBILITY ON MARKET CONDITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: