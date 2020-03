March 16 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler:

* SUBSIDIARIES FCA ITALY AND MASERATI WILL TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PRODUCTION ACROSS MAJORITY OF THEIR EUROPEAN MANUFACTURING PLANTS

* TEMPORARY SUSPENSION WILL BE IN EFFECT THROUGH MARCH 27, 2020

* UPDATED PRODUCTION PLAN WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE FACILITIES IN ITALY, SERBIA, AND POLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)