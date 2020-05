May 20 (Reuters) - Exor executives tell analysts on a conference call:

* EXOR CEO SAYS THE STATE-BACKED LOAN REQUESTED BY FIAT IS DESIGNED TO HELP THE AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR IN ITALY

* EXOR MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CNH INDUSTRIAL ACTING CEO SAYS NO REASON WHY APPOINTMENT OF NEW CNH CEO SHOULD BE UNDULY DELAYED Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)