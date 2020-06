BRIEF-Fiat, PSA say merger advancing as planned

June 17 (Reuters) - After EU antitrust regulators said they opened a four-month investigation into their proposed merger, Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group say in a joint statement:

* WILL CONTINUE TO COOPERATE WITH EU COMMISSION, TO ANSWER COMMISSION’S QUESTIONS REGARDING MERGER

* WILL DETAIL “SUBSTANTIAL BENEFITS” OF PROPOSED MERGER TO COMMISSION

* PREPARATIONS FOR MERGER ARE ADVANCING AS PLANNED, CONFIRM TARGET TO CLOSE TRANSACTION BY END OF FIRST QUARTER 2021

* MERGER HAS ALREADY BEEN GRANTED ANTITRUST APPROVAL IN U.S., CHINA, JAPAN AND RUSSIA (Reporting by Milan newsroom)