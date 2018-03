March 22(Reuters) - Fibocom Wireless Inc

* Says it plans to set up a Shenzhen-based wholly owned investment and development unit, with registered capital of 10 million yuan

* Says it plans to set up a Xi’an-based wholly owned technology unit, with registered capital of 30 million yuan

