Dec 5 (Reuters) - Fibria Celulose Sa:

* FIBRIA‘S CEO CASTELLI SAYS MERGER GAME UNPREDICTABLE IN BRAZIL, NOONE HAS ENOUGH FINANCIAL CAPACITY TO ACQUIRE RIVALS

* BRAZIL'S FIBRIA CFO CAVALCANTI HAS NO PLANS TO ACCESS MARKET IN 2018, CASH LEVELS ARE ENOUGH FOR COMPANY'S NEEDS