Dec 7 (Reuters) - Fibrocell Science Inc:

* FIBROCELL ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $10.5 MILLION UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING

* FIBROCELL - PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK, COMMON WARRANTS TO BUY UPTO 13.6 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT $0.77/SHARE & COMMON WARRANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: