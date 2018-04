BRIEF-Fibrocell Announces Review Of Strategic Alternatives

April 18 (Reuters) - Fibrocell Science Inc:

* FIBROCELL ANNOUNCES REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* FIBROCELL SCIENCE INC - HAS ENGAGED CANACCORD GENUITY LLC AS ITS STRATEGIC FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO ASSIST WITH THIS REVIEW PROCESS

* FIBROCELL - POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES MAY INCLUDE SALE OF CO, BUSINESS COMBINATION, MERGER OR REVERSE MERGER WITH ANOTHER CO

* FIBROCELL - POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES MAY INCLUDE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT INTO CO, SALE, LICENSE OR OTHER DISPOSITION OF CORPORATE ASSETS

* FIBROCELL - POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES MAY INCLUDE CONTINUING WITH CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN

* FIBROCELL SCIENCE INC - IN STRATEGIC REVIEW, BOARD IS CONSIDERING FIBROCELL’S CLINICAL PROGRAMS FOR RARE SKIN DISEASES WITH UNMET NEEDS AMONG OTHERS

* FIBROCELL SCIENCE - INTENDS TO CONTINUE ADVANCING PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF FCX-007 AND PROVIDE A TRIAL UPDATE IN Q2 OF 2018

* FIBROCELL - BELIEVES CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31 WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO Q1 2019