June 23 (Reuters) - FibroGen Inc:

* FIBROGEN ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN PAMREVLUMAB CLINICAL TRIAL IN PATIENTS HOSPITALIZED IN U.S. WITH ACUTE COVID-19

* FIBROGEN - MULTICENTER TRIAL IS BEING CONDUCTED IN U.S. AND WILL ENROLL APPROXIMATELY 130 PATIENTS WITH COVID-19