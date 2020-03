March 24 (Reuters) - FibroGen Inc:

* FIBROGEN INC - AGREEMENT WITH SHANGHAI SYNTHEALL PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD, STA PHARMACEUTICAL HONG KONG LIMITED FOR BULK MANUFACTURE/SUPPLY OF ROXADUSTAT

* FIBROGEN INC - MASTER SUPPLY AGREEMENT ALSO FOR OTHER INTERMEDIATES FOR USE IN COMMERCIALIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT OF PRODUCTS CONTAINING ROXADUSTAT