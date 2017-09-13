BRIEF-Fibrogen's ‍Pamrevlumab was well tolerated with no safety risks

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Fibrogen Inc
* Announced results from co’s phase 2b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
* Pamrevlumab was well tolerated with no safety risks identified during 48-week study
* Pamrevlumab in combination with either pirfenidone or nintedanib was not statistically significantly better than Pamrevlumab monotherapy
* Pamrevlumab met primary endpoint of FVC pct predicted with statistical significance, as well as absolute FVC volume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: