June 15 (Reuters) - DNA OYJ: ‍​

* FINNISH COMMUNICATIONS REGULATORY AUTHORITY (FICORA) GRANTS DNA LICENCE TO APPLY ROAMING SERVICE SURCHARGES

* ‍FICORA APPROVED ACCORDING TO DNA'S APPLICATION A SURCHARGE OF EUR 4.6018 PER GIGABYTE FOR DATA TRANSFERS ASSOCIATED WITH RETAIL ROAMING SERVICES​