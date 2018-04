April 30 (Reuters) - Fidelity Bank PLC:

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 20.30 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 11.06 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME OF 71.46 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 61.93 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* FOR FY 2017 BOARD RECOMMEND A DIVIDEND OF 11 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE