April 5 (Reuters) - Fidelity Bank PLC:

* SAYS DELAY BY CO TO PUBLISH AUDITED FY ENDED DEC 31 RESULTS BY MARCH 31 AS REQUIRED BY THE NIGERIAN STOCK EXCHANGE‍​

* SAYS DELAY IN FILING RESULTS IS DUE TO DELAYS IN CONCLUDING THE AUDIT PROCESS Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)