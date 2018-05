May 2 (Reuters) - Fidelity Bank PLC:

* FIDELITY BANK PLC - FOR Q1 ENDED MARCH 31, NET INTEREST INCOME 16.97 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 16.56 BILLION NAIRA

* FIDELITY BANK PLC - FOR Q1 ENDED MARCH 31, PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 4.98 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 4.85 BILLION NAIRA