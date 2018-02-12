FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018

BRIEF-Fidelity International poaches Amundi's Boscher as its new equities CIO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Fidelity International/Amundi:

* Fidelity International names Romain Boscher as its global chief investment officer for equities

* Boscher joins from Amundi Asset Management where he had been Head of Equities for the last seven years. Prior to this he spent 11 years at Groupama in a range of senior investment roles culminating as Deputy CEO and CIO

* Boscher will report to Bart Grenier, Global Head of Asset Management, and will be a member of Fidelity International’s Global Operating Committee. He joins on 30 April and will be located in London, adds Fidelity in a statement

* Fidelity International invests around 234 billion pounds ($325 billion) of assets on behalf of clients

$1 = 0.7212 pounds Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta

