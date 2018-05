May 4 (Reuters) - Fidelity Life Assurance Company Ltd :

* TOTAL REVENUE FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC. 31 2017 AT $55.9 MILLION VERSUS $52.4 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC. 31 2017 AT $693,591 VERSUS $9.50 MILLION A YEAR AGO