2 months ago
BRIEF-Fidelity National, Black Knight Financial announce signing of formal agreements related to Black Knight share distribution
June 9, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fidelity National, Black Knight Financial announce signing of formal agreements related to Black Knight share distribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Black Knight Financial Services Inc

* Fidelity National Financial, Inc. And black knight financial services, inc. Announce signing of formal agreements related to previously announced tax-free plan to distribute shares of black knight financial services, inc. Common stock

* Black Knight Financial Services Inc- distribution plan is expected to be tax-free to all existing fnf and black knight stockholders.

* Black Knight Financial Services Inc - agreements relating to distribution plan have been approved by board of directors of both fnfi and black knight Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

