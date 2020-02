BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial Announces Deal To Acquire Fgl Holdings

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Financial Inc:

* FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A MERGER AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FGL HOLDINGS FOR $12.50 PER SHARE IN COMBINATION OF CASH AND FNF COMMON STOCK

* FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE MORE THAN 20% ACCRETIVE TO 2021 EARNINGS PER SHARE

* FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE MORE THAN 10% ACCRETIVE (ON A PRO-FORMA BASIS) TO FNF’S 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE

* FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC - FNF’S CURRENT DIVIDEND AND BUYBACK POLICY WILL REMAIN UNALTERED AS A RESULT OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION

* FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC - FNF'S PRO FORMA DEBT TO TOTAL CAPITAL IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 26% AT CLOSE OF TRANSACTION