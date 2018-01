BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS $0.60 From Continuing Operations

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Financial Inc:

* FNF REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.88 AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.60, PRE-TAX TITLE MARGIN OF 13.4% AND ADJUSTED PRE-TAX TITLE MARGIN OF 14.7%

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.88 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE $2.0 BILLION VERSUS $1.9 BILLION

* FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL - IN QUARTER, A $93 MILLION CREDIT ADJUSTMENT RECORDED TO REVALUE NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY POSITION WITH RECENT TAX REGULATION

* FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL - BOARD TO INCREASE QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, WITH Q4 DIVIDEND INCREASING TO $0.30 PER SHARE