April 9 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Information Services Inc:

* FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM - SEC FILING

* FRANK R. MARTIRE TO RETIRE FROM BOARD WHEN HIS TERM EXPIRES Source text: (bit.ly/2Hk3usk) Further company coverage: