BRIEF-Fidelity National Information Services Says Sees Q1 2020 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.26 To $1.28

April 13 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Information Services Inc:

* FIS UPDATES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE BASED ON IMPACT OF COVID-19

* FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES - SEES Q1 2020 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.26 TO $1.28

* FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES - SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $3.06 BILLION TO $3.08 BILLION

* FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES - SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE UP ABOUT 49 TO 50 PERCENT

* FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES - WAIVING MONTHLY MINIMUM FEES FOR MONTH OF APRIL FOR ITS U.S. AND U.K. MERCHANT CLIENTS

* FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES - ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IS ESTIMATED TO BE 1% TO 2% DURING Q1 OF 2020

* FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES - IN Q1, NOW ESTIMATE THAT MERCHANT SOLUTIONS SEGMENT REVENUE WILL INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY OVER PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES - IN Q1, EXPECT BANKING SOLUTIONS SEGMENT REVENUE WILL INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% OVER PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES - WITHDRAWING OUR FULL-YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES - ACTIONS TO MANAGE DISCRETIONARY EXPENSES & ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES INCLUDE REDUCING INCENTIVE COMPENSATION

* FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES - DURING Q1 OF 2020, NOW ESTIMATE THAT CO WILL GENERATE DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.10 TO $0.00

* FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.31, REVENUE VIEW $3.16 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA