BRIEF-Fidessa Group PLC Says ‍Final And Special Dividends Totalling 79.7 Pence Proposed​

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Fidessa Group Plc:

* FINAL DIVIDEND 29.7 PENCEPER SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND 95 PENCEPER SHARE

* ‍FINAL AND SPECIAL DIVIDENDS TOTALLING 79.7 PENCE PROPOSED​

* ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR 2017 INCREASED 2% TO £50.0 MILLION​

* FY ‍REVENUE 353.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 331.9 M​LN EUROS

* ‍WE WILL ADOPT NEW IFRS15 ACCOUNTING STANDARD IN 2018 AND EXPECT IT WILL HAVE LESS THAN A 1% IMPACT ON REPORTED REVENUE FOR 2018​

* ‍EXPECT TO SEE SIMILAR LEVELS OF CONSTANT CURRENCY GROWTH IN 2018 TO THOSE SEEN DURING 2017​

* ‍AT CURRENT RATES OF EXCHANGE, FIDESSA EXPECTS A HEADWIND FOR 2018 AS A WHOLE​