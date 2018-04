BRIEF-Fidessa Says ‍Received Two Separate Approaches Each Considering Making Offer Premium To Temenos Offer

April 3 (Reuters) - Fidessa Group Plc:

* ‍RECEIVED APPROACHES FROM 2 SEPARATE THIRD PARTIES EACH CONSIDERING MAKING OFFER FOR FIDESSA AT PREMIUM TO TEMENOS OFFER ANNOUNCED ON 21 FEB

* ‍UNDER TERMS OF ONE OF POSSIBLE OFFERS FIDESSA SHAREHOLDERS WOULD RECEIVE £38.297 FOR EACH SHARE £37.50 CASH CONSIDERATION, £0.797 DIVIDEND​

* ‍PARTY A POSSIBLE OFFER REPRESENTS A 5.0% PREMIUM TO TEMENOS OFFER​

* ‍DISCUSSIONS WITH THIRD PARTIES ONGOING, THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY FORMAL OFFER FROM EITHER WILL BE FORTHCOMING OR AS TO TERMS OF ANY OFFER​

* ‍BELIEVES IN FIDESSA SHAREHOLDERS' INTEREST TO ADJOURN SCHEME COURT MEETING, GENERAL MEETING CALLED FOR 5 APRIL 2018 TO APPROVE TEMENOS OFFER​