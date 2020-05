May 15 (Reuters) - Fidia SpA:

* Q1 PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NEGATIVE EBITDA EUR 1.3 MILLION VERSUS NEGATIVE EBITDA EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FIDIA CEO SAYS IT SEES SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN PRODUCTION VALUE FOR REST OF YEAR

* FIDIA CEO SAYS SITUATION CALLS FOR USE OF ALL POSSIBLE COST REDUCTION MEASURES, IN PARTICULAR WITH REGARD TO PERSONNEL COSTS