March 29 (Reuters) - Fidson Healthcare Plc:

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 1.58 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 443.8 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* FY REVENUE 14.06 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 7.66 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* PROPOSES TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 0.20 NAIRA FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC. 2017