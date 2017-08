June 29 (Reuters) - FIDUCIAL REAL ESTATE SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 36.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 17.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR ‍​14.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS FY 2017 REVENUE BETWEEN EUR 72 MILLION AND EUR 73 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)