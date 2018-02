Feb 13 (Reuters) - FIDUCIAL REAL ESTATE SA:

* WE EXPECT A CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER ANNUAL AMOUNT OF € 77 MILLION FOR END OF FY

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 19.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2BufLd8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)