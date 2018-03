March 1 (Reuters) - Fidus Investment Corp:

* FIDUS INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP - QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $7.7 MILLION, OR $0.31 PER SHARE

* FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP - QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $8.6 MILLION, OR $0.35 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: