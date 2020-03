March 19 (Reuters) - Fielmann AG:

* FIELMANN - FIELMANN IMPLEMENTS ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO CONTAIN CORONAVIRUS SPREAD

* FIELMANN - ON 20 MARCH, CO WILL TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN ITS REGULAR OPERATIONS OF STORES IN GERMANY AND SWITZERLAND

* FIELMANN - WILL TEMPORARILY STOP REGULAR SALE OF EYEWEAR, CONTACT LENSES AND HEARING SYSTEMS

* CLOSURE OF OUR STORES ACROSS OUR MARKETS IMPLIES A SALES LOSS OF ABOUT 5 MILLION EUR PER DAY