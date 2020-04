BRIEF-Fielmann Q1 Pre-Tax Profit Down At EUR 17.6 Mln

April 29 (Reuters) - Fielmann AG:

* FY GROUP REVENUE GREW TO € 1.52 BILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: € 1.43 BILLION)

* FY PRE-TAX RESULT AMOUNTS TO € 253.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: € 250.9 MILLION)

* FY NET INCOME FOR THE YEAR WENT UP TO €177.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: €173.6 MILLION).

* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT WAS €17.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: €67.2 MILLION)

* AT THE MOMENT, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO MAKE A SERIOUS FORECAST FOR THE COMING MONTHS AND THE YEAR AS A WHOLE.

* Q1 NET INCOME FOR THE QUARTER AMOUNTED TO €11.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: €46.9 MILLION)

* Q1 SALES DOWN AT EUR 355.3 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 371.8 MILLION)

* NUMBER OF GLASSES SOLD IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 DROPPED BY 14.4 PERCENT TO 1.7 MILLION (Q1 2019: 1.99 MILLION GLASSES)