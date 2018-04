April 26 (Reuters) - Fielmann AG:

* SAYS Q1 SALES VOLUME FELL 1.5 PERCENT DUE TO COLD WEATHER, FLU OUTBREAK IN FEBRUARY, MARCH

* SAYS Q1 GROUP SALES RISE 2.3 PERCENT TO 349.9 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS Q1 PRETAX PROFIT RISES 1.3 PERCENT TO 61.4 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS CUSTOMER TRAFFIC PICKED UP SIGNIFICANTLY IN APRIL, EXPECTS POSITIVE FY BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT