Jan 26 (Reuters) - Fiem Industries Ltd:

* SAYS FIRE INCIDENT IN ONE PORTION OF UNIT-5, AT HOSUR ON THURSDAY

* SAYS CO IN PROCESS OF ASCERTAINING LOSS CAUSED BY FIRE

* SAYS CO IN PROCESS OF ARRANGING SUPPLY TO CUSTOMERS TEMPORARILY FROM OTHER UNITS