BRIEF-Fiera Capital Acquires Investment Firm CGOV Asset Management

March 23 (Reuters) - Fiera Capital Corp:

* FIERA CAPITAL ACQUIRES LEADING HIGH-NET-WORTH AND INSTITUTIONAL INVESTMENT FIRM CGOV ASSET MANAGEMENT

* FIERA CAPITAL CORP - ‍UNDER TERMS OF ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR TRANSACTION, PURCHASE PRICE TOTALS $114.2 MILLION​

* FIERA CAPITAL CORP - 42% OF PURCHASE PRICE IS PAYABLE IN CASH ON DEAL CLOSING & 58% IS PAYABLE IN CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF FIERA CAPITAL​

* FIERA CAPITAL CORP - ‍FIERA CAPITAL CLASS A SHARES WILL BE ISSUED AT A PRICE EQUAL TO $11.91​

* FIERA CAPITAL CORP - DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE (LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT) TO ADJUSTED EPS WITHIN FIRST FULL YEAR POST CLOSING​

* FIERA CAPITAL CORP - ‍FIERA CAPITAL CLASS A SHARES SHALL BE PLACED IN ESCROW AND RELEASED OVER A FIVE YEAR PERIOD FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSING​

* FIERA CAPITAL CORP - CGOV PARTNERS, KEY EMPLOYEES WILL BE JOINING FIERA CAPITAL, TED ECCLESTONE TO LEAD CO'S CANADIAN PRIVATE WEALTH TEAM​