Dec 5 (Reuters) - Fiera Capital Corp:

* FIERA CAPITAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES BOUGHT DEAL FINANCINGS FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION

* FIERA CAPITAL CORP - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERINGS TO FUND RECENTLY ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS, TO FUND FUTURE ACQUISITIONS, AMONG OTHERS