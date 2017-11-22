FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fiera Capital consolidates ownership in Fiera Properties
November 22, 2017 / 5:38 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

BRIEF-Fiera Capital consolidates ownership in Fiera Properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Fiera Capital Corp:

* Fiera Capital consolidates ownership in Fiera Properties - Peter Cuthbert appointed president of Fiera Properties

* Says ‍total consideration for transaction will be $32 million​

* Says ‍fiera Capital expects acquisition to be slightly accretive within first full fiscal year following close of transaction​

* Says entered into binding LOI to acquire remaining 45% interest in Fiera Properties Ltd it does not already own from minority shareholders​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

