BRIEF-Fiera Capital consolidates ownership in Fiera Properties

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Fiera Capital Corp:

* Fiera Capital consolidates ownership in Fiera Properties - Peter Cuthbert appointed president of Fiera Properties

* Says ‍total consideration for transaction will be $32 million​

* Says ‍fiera Capital expects acquisition to be slightly accretive within first full fiscal year following close of transaction​

* Says entered into binding LOI to acquire remaining 45% interest in Fiera Properties Ltd it does not already own from minority shareholders​