BRIEF-Fiera Capital Q4 Revenue $142 Mln, An Increase Of $21 Mln

March 23 (Reuters) - Fiera Capital Corp:

* FIERA CAPITAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS AND INCREASES ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5.6 PERCENT

* REVENUES FOR Q4 ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, WERE $142.0 MILLION, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF $21.0 MILLION

* ‍ ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AMOUNTED TO $128.9 BILLION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, UP 10%, COMPARED TO $116.9 BILLION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.32

* ‍ DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.19 PER CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARE AND CLASS B SPECIAL VOTING SHARE OF FIERA CAPITAL​

* DECREASE IN NET EARNINGS IN QUARTER IS MAINLY ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHARGE OF $6.0 MILLION RECORDED IN Q4 OF 2017 FOLLOWING US TCJA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: