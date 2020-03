BRIEF-Fiera Milano FY Net Profit Up At EUR 34.4 Mln

March 10 (Reuters) - Fiera Milano SpA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 34.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.13 PER SHARE

* FY REVENUE EUR 279.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 247.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REGARDING CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY, “WE WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE EVOLUTION OF THE CURRENT SITUATION CLOSELY, TAKING ALL POSSIBLE MEASURES TO ACHIEVE OUR SET OBJECTIVES” - CEO

* REGARDING CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY, COMPANY IS IMPLEMENTING ALL POSSIBLE MEASURES TO ENSURE SAFETY AND SECURITY OF ITS EMPLOYEES AND CUSTOMERS

* CONFIRMS 2020 TARGET OF AN EBITDA IN THE RANGE OF EUR 71-75 MILLION

* DUE TO EPIDEMIOLOGICAL EMERGENCY, FIRST IN CHINA AND THEN EXTENDED TO OTHER COUNTRIES INCLUDING ITALY, SOME EXHIBITIONS SCHEDULED FOR EARLY MONTHS OF YEAR HAVE BEEN POSTPONED TO ENSURE THAT THEY CAN TAKE PLACE