May 12 (Reuters) - Fiera Milano SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 47.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 71.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PRE-TAX LOSS EUR 21,000 VERSUS PROFIT EUR 14.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS ITS EBITDA TARGET FOR 2020 IN A RANGE OF EUR 38-43 MILLION

* GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO PURSUE STRATEGY SET OUT IN 2018-2022 STRATEGIC PLAN

* Q1 RESULTS WERE AFFECTED BY SUSPENSION OF EXHIBITION AND CONGRESS ACTIVITIES FROM FEB 23 DUE TO COVID-19