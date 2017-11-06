FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant Group posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.06/shr
November 6, 2017 / 10:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant Group posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.06/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $158.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $162.2 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 loss per share $0.31

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fiesta Restaurant - ‍after temporary closing of Pollo Tropical restaurants in Florida, Atlanta due to storms; sales starting to approach pre-hurricane levels​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

