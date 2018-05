BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant Group Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.16

May 7 (Reuters) - Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc:

* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q1 REVENUE $169.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $164.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.14 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%

* QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%

* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP - ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA

* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP - ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS

* TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MILLION TO $70.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: