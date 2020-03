March 19 (Reuters) - Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc:

* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC - COVID-19 HAS DISRUPTED OPERATIONS AT ALL OF POLLO TROPICAL AND TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA AND TEXAS

* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP - HAVE CLOSED ALL OF DINING ROOM SEATING AREAS IN ALL OF POLLO TROPICAL AND TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA AND TEXAS

* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC - HAVE WITHDRAWN FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK