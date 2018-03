March 12 (Reuters) - Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc:

* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 - SEC FILING

* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP - AMENDMENT TO PERMIT CO TO MAKE CERTAIN ADDITIONAL RESTRICTED PAYMENTS AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING $5 MILLION Source text (bit.ly/2FuWLy1) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)