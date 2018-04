April 17 (Reuters) - Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc:

* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. REPORTS PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED FIRST QUARTER 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES RESULTS

* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP - COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1% IN Q1 2018

* QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7% IN Q1 2018