Sept 15 (Reuters) - Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc

* Fiesta Restaurant - To record other charges of about $1 million - $2 million in Q3 related to 6 closed restaurants, to result in future cash expenditures - SEC filing

* Fiesta Restaurant - To record non-cash impairment charges of about $7 million - $9 million in Q3 2017 on 6 closed restaurants which will result in future cash expenses