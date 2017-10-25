BRIEF-‍Fifth Street Asset Management board intends to dissolve company​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Fifth Street Asset Management Inc
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. announces intent to dissolve FSAM and declares a contingent initial distribution of $2.75
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - board of directors has determined to dissolve company and wind up its affairs
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - expects that a preliminary information statement will be filed with SEC in October 2017
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - if proposed dissolution is approved, FSAM intends to distribute all available cash to its stockholders over time
* Fifth Street Asset Management - on October 23, board declared a contingent distribution of $2.75 per share payable on December 26, 2017
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - distribution is contingent upon FSAM filing a certificate of dissolution on or prior to December 11, 2017