a month ago
BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management-FSM to reimburse Oaktree's transaction expenses up to cap of $3.5 mln if deal is terminated
July 14, 2017 / 12:37 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management-FSM to reimburse Oaktree's transaction expenses up to cap of $3.5 mln if deal is terminated

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Fifth Street Asset Management Inc :

* Fifth Street Asset Management-FSM to reimburse oaktree's transaction expenses up to cap of $3.5 million if deal is terminated under specific conditions

* Fifth Street-if FSAM board had changed its recommendation regarding BDC stockholder approvals, then fsm to pay oaktree termination fee of $9.2 million

* Fifth Street Asset Management says FSM must pay $9.2 million termination fee to Oaktree if Oaktree terminates deal under specific conditions Source text: (bit.ly/2umc6dJ) Further company coverage:

