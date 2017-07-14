BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management-FSM to reimburse Oaktree's transaction expenses up to cap of $3.5 mln if deal is terminated

July 14 (Reuters) - Fifth Street Asset Management Inc :

* Fifth Street Asset Management-FSM to reimburse oaktree's transaction expenses up to cap of $3.5 million if deal is terminated under specific conditions

* Fifth Street-if FSAM board had changed its recommendation regarding BDC stockholder approvals, then fsm to pay oaktree termination fee of $9.2 million

* Fifth Street Asset Management says FSM must pay $9.2 million termination fee to Oaktree if Oaktree terminates deal under specific conditions