FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management unit enters into an amended, restated credit agreement
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2017 / 8:29 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management unit enters into an amended, restated credit agreement

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Fifth Street Asset Management Inc :

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - on June 30, 2017 unit entered into an amended and restated credit agreement

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - credit facility is a $100 million term loan facility that matures on August 1, 2019

* Fifth Street Asset Management - borrowings under facility accrue interest at unit's option at annual rate of either libor plus 3.0% or base rate plus 2.0%

* Fifth Street Asset Management-after Jan 1, 2018, borrowings bear interest at annual rate of either libor plus 5.0% or base rate plus 4.0%

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - facility is secured by substantially all of assets of unit and certain subsidiaries of unit Source text: (bit.ly/2tqjwvG) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.